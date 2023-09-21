MSME-TDC Agra To Hold 5-Day Long Online Fashion Boutique Business Programme

Agra, Sept 21 (KNN) MSME Technology Development Centre (Process & Product Development Centre), Agra is organizing online programme on

“Entrepreneurship Development Program on Fashion Boutique Business”.

It is a 5-day long training programme starting on October 9, 2023.







The training programme will accommodate 30 students per batch and offers special discount for college students.

The fee for this training programme per candidate is Rs 1180.

After successful completion of the training programme Government of India Society certificate will be awarded to the participants.

For further details and content of the training program visit the website:

or contact 6379392453

/

7983607199.

The registration link .

(KNN Bureau)