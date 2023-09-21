Axis Bank Introduces NEO For Business Banking Solution For Msmes

Mumbai, Sept 21 (KNN) Axis Bank, a leading private sector bank on Thursday announced a new banking offering 'NEO

for Business' for MSMEs to cater to their real, current, and emerging transaction banking requirements.

The services include digital self on-boarding, bulk payments, GST-compliant invoicing, payment gateway integration, 360°

customer view, end-to-end transaction tracking, auto reconciliation, recurring collections, cash flow reports and more.







Transaction banking refers to a set of banking services and products that facilitate the daily financial transactions and cash flow management of businesses, corporations, and financial institutions.

It is primarily focused on the operational aspects of banking and plays a crucial role in supporting the day-to-day financial activities of businesses.



“Rise in digital adoption presents prospects for further growth in the sector and we see this as a huge opportunity,” said

Axis Bank

in a statement.

Existing Axis Bank Current Account customers can use NEO

for Business

on mobile through the

mobile app

or through online registration.

The service is currently available for sole proprietorship entities and individuals and will soon be extended to companies, partnerships, and LLPs.



Neeraj Gambhir – Group Executive & Head – Treasury, Markets and Wholesale Banking Products, Axis Bank, said,

“The

MSME

Business Banking landscape is evolving rapidly, and there is a need for a comprehensive solution for all their Banking and Beyond Banking requirements. Our approach was to build a proposition that offers and solves for their needs across a range of products and services on a single platform.”



Last month, Axis Bank had announced offering up to Rs 10 lakh unsecured

MSME loans

and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh per borrower under the pilot project of the Reserve

Bank of India's (RBI) Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit which commenced on August 17.



The bank will leverage the tech platform by

RBI's

Innovation Hub to access secure and consent-based customer data for PAN validation.

(KNN Bureau)