Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Construction Of Unity Mall In Visakhapatnam

Velagapudi, Sept 21 (KNN) The State Cabinet of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday sanctioned the construction of Unity Mall on five acres land at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

It will be built with an interest-free loan amount of Rs 172 crore allocated by the Central government under the scheme for Special assistance to State for Capital Investment 2023-24.







The Unity Mall would be registered under AP Societies Registration Act. Minister for Industries and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath told the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The establishment of Unity Mall would improve the marketing of local handlooms and handicrafts within the State and across the country.

It would provide a Convention Centre for all State functions and cultural functions, which can be utilised for corporate functions too, he said.

The Unity Mall would be a landmark for the tourism economy and products linked with the culture and heritage of the State.

With 26 stalls for all the districts, it would help preserve and revitalise the handicraft and handloom products while highlighting the history and culture of the State to both domestic and foreign tourists.

(KNN Bureau)