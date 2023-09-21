Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees

(MENAFN- Maurice Info)
At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognizing the contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to advance progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
The awards ceremony took place during UN General Assembly week on the evening of September 19. It was followed by a daytime event today to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the Global Goals through concrete action and new approaches to development finance. Participants included Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, President William Ruto of Kenya, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and more than 400 young changemakers from around the world.
Earlier this week, the foundation responded to an alarming reversal in progress on Global Goal 3 by announcing commitments totaling $200 million to help achieve universal access to family planning products and information, faster delivery of lifesaving health solutions, and a reduction in maternal and child mortality.
“Halfway to the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals, our annual Goalkeepers Report shows that on 18 indicators-from poverty to gender equality, education to food security, health to climate- the world is off track,” said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation.“But we also see where innovation, investment, and the extraordinary work of passionate changemakers around the world have the potential to turn the tide, saving the lives of 2 million mothers and babies by 2030.” Version française / French Version
Lors de ses événements annuels Goalkeepers, la Fondation Bill & Melinda Gates a annoncé les lauréats du prix Goalkeepers Global Goals de cette année, reconnaissant les contributions de six leaders remarquables travaillant dans leurs communautés et dans le monde entier pour faire progresser les Objectifs de développement durable des Nations Unies (ODD des Nations Unies).
La cérémonie de remise des prix s'est déroulée dans la soirée du 19 septembre, pendant la semaine de l'Assemblée générale des Nations Unies. A la suite de cette cérémonie, un événement a eu lieu ce jour pour discuter des efforts actuels et futurs pour atteindre les Objectifs mondiaux grâce à des actions concrètes et de nouvelles approches en matière de financement du développement. Parmi les participants figuraient le Premier ministre japonais Fumio Kishida, le président William Ruto du Kenya, le Premier ministre belge Alexander De Croo, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates et plus de 400 jeunes acteurs du changement du monde entier.
Plus tôt cette semaine, la fondation a réagi à un revirement alarmant des progrès vers l'Objectif mondial 3 en annonçant des engagements totalisant 200 millions de dollars pour aider à atteindre l'accès universel aux produits et à l'information en matière de planification familiale, à accélérer la mise en œuvre de solutions de santé capables de sauver des vies et à réduire la mortalité maternelle et infantile.
(( À mi-chemin de l'échéance des ODD, notre rapport Goalkeepers montre que sur 18 indicateurs, allant de la pauvreté à l'égalité des sexes, de l'éducation à la sécurité alimentaire, de la santé au climat, le monde fait fausse route )), a déclaré Mark Suzman, PDG de la Fondation Gates. (( Mais nous voyons aussi où l'innovation, l'investissement et le travail extraordinaire d'acteurs du monde entier passionnés par le changement ont le potentiel d'inverser la tendance, de sauver la vie de 2 millions de mères et de bébés d'ici 2030. ))