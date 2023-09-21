Botulism In France

As of 14 September 2023, the National IHR Focal Point for France has notified WHO of a total of 15 cases of suspected botulism, including one death, reported in Bordeaux and Ile-de-France.

The epidemiological investigations indicated that the source of infection is the consumption of homemade preserved sardines , on different dates, at the same restaurant in Bordeaux during the week of 4–10 September 2023. The food item was made at the restaurant for consumption on premises.

Due to the incubation period of up to eight days and the restaurant attracting international visitors during the Rugby World Cup, there is a possibility that additional cases among international visitors may be reported in France, or possibly outside France as travellers returned home, until 18 September.