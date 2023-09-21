Investing In Africa 2023

Over the past 10 years, AFSIC's Investment Event, has become one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa with a focus entirely on profiling Africa's most attractive business and investment propositions and, where relevant, matching these to investment firms and like-minded businesses through a variety of dynamic content streams and enhanced networking.

As we celebrate 10 years of AFSIC, the AFSIC 2023 agenda remains investment focused, with several of the most experienced and successful asset management firms investing in Africa planning to share insights into where smart money is investing, and business leaders running some of Africa's most exciting growth companies showcasing new investment opportunities. Content will be centred around focused streams of Banking, Informed Investing, Building, Fintech Innovation, Sustainable Growth, Agriculture, and Power.

Enhanced networking opportunities are planned for 2023 with structured sessions allowing delegates to meet the wide variety of excellent investors attending. Meet the Development Finance Institutions (DFIS), Meet the VC Investors and Meet the US Investors being some of the most anticipated sessions by businesses looking to raise capital.

The Country-Investment Summits are expanded to deep dive into the macro and micro investment climates of many of Africa's largest and fastest growing economies. This year Ethiopia is in the spotlight as FSD Ethiopia take the lead role in coordinating a very comprehensive Ethiopian delegation to the Ethiopian Investment Summit scheduled for Monday 9th October. The team will meet with various institutions, including rating agencies and development partners and promote initiatives in climate finance and blended finance issues. In addition, the team are raising capital for the forthcoming Ethiopian Stock Exchange and promoting investment opportunities in the Ethiopian financial sector. Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the country's Sovereign Wealth Fund, is looking to attract interested investors into the current EIH portfolio and inform the international finance practitioners of the capital market establishment in Ethiopia and associated opportunities. Established in 2021, FSD Ethiopia is a development agency that aims to support the development of accessible, inclusive, and sustainable financial markets for economic growth with a vision is to contribute to a thriving financial system that delivers real value to the broader economy and to the people of Ethiopia.

AFSIC investing in Africa is much more than just a conference: following the successful launch of the AFSIC African Investments Dashboard, a platform that is now successfully matching business and investment opportunities on the Africa continent, the conference will be showcasing 120+ of the most exciting investable projects on site in Investor-focused pitching sessions.

AFSIC 2023 has seen exceptional support from a wide array of loyal and new sponsors and partners. Empowering Africa-focused investments with data-driven Insights, Stears, one of the world's leading providers of African data and insights, has been announced as the premier sponsor.

Stears' sponsorship reflects its commitment to promoting investment opportunities in Africa, driving capital inflows and increasing the ease of doing business for investors. The conference allows attendees to discover new investment opportunities, forge valuable business partnerships, and exchange critical insights on the African market.

Mitrelli, a leading international group of companies with over a decade of profound impact in Africa are welcomed as new sponsors of the very powerful AFSIC Event and Meeting App. The App allows delegates, investors, speakers and all interested parties to engage and begin networking prior to the event, on site and post event. Mitrelli have a history of promoting national-scale holistic and sustainable solutions to impact countries' economic and social growth and are recognized for partnering with African leadership, governments, local businesses, financial sector, and communities, for implementing transformative solutions to national initiatives that improve the quality of life and support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

AFSIC 2023 will provide unparalleled opportunities to network and develop strong business relationships with investors, financial intermediaries, and African business leaders through an array of multiple presentation and panel streams, discussions, networking events, exhibition stands, business match-making meetings and seminars. AFSIC has for the past ten years delivered year on year growth and success for companies seeking funding and companies wanting to grow globally. AFSIC's tenth anniversary conference aims to deliver even more diverse interested investors, exceptional content, unparalleled access to exceptional investment opportunities and more business networking than any other Africa investment-focused conference.