Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 CYB003 Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN)
is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental health care by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options. The company announced that it has completed enrollment in its phase 2 study of CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog program being developed for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”). According to the update, all participants in the final cohort have received at least one dose (placebo or 16mg of CYB003) with several second doses already administered, and no serious adverse events were observed in participants. To date, CYB003 has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile at all doses evaluated in the five completed cohorts, and Cybin expects to complete dosing the final cohort in early fourth quarter of 2023.“The completion of enrollment in our phase 2 CYB003 study is a significant milestone for Cybin that brings us closer than ever to understanding the potential antidepressant effects and clinical advantages of CYB003. We look forward to reporting topline efficacy results later this year, which will inform our plans for upcoming pivotal studies,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale.“Additionally, we have made substantial progress in preparing to scale to a multinational phase 3 trial of CYB003 early next year and were recently granted a composition of matter patent further securing intellectual property protection for this important program.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Cybin Inc.
Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental health care is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN21092023000224011066ID1107114961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.