Investornewsbreaks Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Effects 1-For-20 Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigma Additive Solutions
(NASDAQ: SASI) , a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The move is designed to help the company regain compliance with NASDAQ by Oct. 8, 2023. According to the announcement, regaining compliance is also expected to facilitate potential transactions contained in Sigma's recently announced nonbinding letters of intent to acquire NextTrip Holdings Inc. and sell certain quality assurance software assets. As a result of the reverse stock split, Sigma's common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ exchange on a split-adjusted basis beginning Sept. 22, 2023, with the number of shares that Sigma Additive Solutions is authorized to issue decreasing from 24,000,000 shares at present to 1,200,000 shares; the symbol will remain the same: SASI. The reverse stock split affects all issued and outstanding shares of Sigma Additive Solutions common stock and will not change any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the company.
To view the full press release, visit
About Sigma Additive Solutions
Sigma Additive Solutions is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (“IPQA”) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. For more information about the company, please visit
.
