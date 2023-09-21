Investornewsbreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces New National Program With Finnish Government

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”), and cybersecurity sectors, has secured a new national program with the government of Finland. According to the announcement, the project will include the following PureSecurity offerings: PureProtect, PureTrack, PureTag, and PureMonitor. The program calls for SuperCom to deploy its Domestic Violence Monitoring Solution, an integral component of its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (“EM”) Suite. These monitoring solutions will provide Finnish authorities with near real-time information, enabling them to ensure the safety of victims and enforce court-mandated restrictions. The company anticipates deploying the program in Q4 2023 and seeing recurring revenue begin that same quarter.
“We are delighted to secure another program for our innovative domestic violence solution, this time in
Finland,” said SuperCom president and CEO
Ordan Trabelsi
in the press release.“This achievement follows our successful deployment of other monitoring solutions for inmates and individuals on probation in
Finland, and successful deployment of our domestic violence solution in other nations globally. Expanding our relationship with
Finland through a new program within only a few short months from original project launch demonstrates the trust the nation's Ministry of Justice places in SuperCom. This also acts as another testament to the undeniable effectiveness and reliability of our solutions. This new program underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions to our valued customers and marks yet another milestone in our commitment to creating safer communities around the world.”
To view the full press release, visit
About SuperCom Ltd.
Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For additional information about this company, please visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN