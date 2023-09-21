Investornewsbreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces New National Program With Finnish Government

“We are delighted to secure another program for our innovative domestic violence solution, this time in

Finland,” said SuperCom president and CEO

Ordan Trabelsi

in the press release.“This achievement follows our successful deployment of other monitoring solutions for inmates and individuals on probation in

Finland, and successful deployment of our domestic violence solution in other nations globally. Expanding our relationship with

Finland through a new program within only a few short months from original project launch demonstrates the trust the nation's Ministry of Justice places in SuperCom. This also acts as another testament to the undeniable effectiveness and reliability of our solutions. This new program underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions to our valued customers and marks yet another milestone in our commitment to creating safer communities around the world.”

About SuperCom Ltd.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For additional information about this company, please visit .

