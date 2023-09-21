Global Table Linen Market Size, Supply, Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising Popularity of Dining out Drives the Global Market

The hospitality industry is a significant consumer of table linen. Restaurants and hotels require table linen to arrange their tables and establish a hospitable ambiance for their patrons. The increasing demand for table linen in the hospitality industry can be attributed to the prevalent inclination towards dining outside one's home. The rise in popularity of dining out as a convenient meal option can be attributed to the busy lifestyles of contemporary consumers.

In addition, the change in consumer behavior has resulted in an elevated desire for exquisitely adorned dining spaces that provide a lavish dining encounter. This has led to an inclination among proprietors and supervisors of dining establishments to allocate resources toward acquiring superior-grade table linens to cultivate a visually appealing and sophisticated ambiance for patrons. Therefore, this has resulted in an escalation of market demand for table linen products.

There has been a notable rise in the demand for table linen products that are both durable and environmentally friendly. These products utilize ecologically sustainable techniques or materials, such as organic or recycled materials. Consumers are actively seeking table linen products that possess reduced environmental impact. The increasing popularity of fabrics derived from renewable resources such as organic cotton, bamboo, or hemp can be attributed to their recyclability and reduced environmental footprint. Therefore, there has been an increase in the consumer demand for table linen products that are manufactured using environmentally sustainable materials and production methods. The increasing inclination of consumers towards environmentally friendly products presents profitable growth prospects for the table linen market.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global table linen market and is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period. In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant market for table linen, capturing the largest market share of approximately 36%. The expansion of the industry in this particular sector is driven by an increase in the market demand for tablecloths, which enhances the visual appeal of dining areas. Developed economies, such as the United States, contribute to the market's growth due to their well-established industrial infrastructure and robust base of dependable manufacturers.

Europe is considered the second largest market for table linen due to the presence of a vibrant dining culture among Europeans, characterized by the regular practice of communal meals shared with friends and family. The act of arranging the dining table necessitates the inclusion of table linens, encompassing placemats, napkins, and tablecloths. The inclusion of these elements contributes to the overall atmosphere and promotes a hospitable setting for communal dining experiences and social events, thereby stimulating the expansion of the local market.



The global table linen market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2022. It is estimated to each USD 2.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the material, the global table linen market is divided into cotton, artificial fibers, and linen silk. The cotton segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global table linen market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, and online. The hypermarket/supermarket segment owns the largest market share and is predicted to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global table linen market is divided into residential and commercial.

The residential segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to rise substantially over the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global table linen market and is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The key players in the global table linen market are Libeco NV, KEA Holdings B.V., Premier Table Linens LLC, Prestige Linens LLC, Urquild Linen Co., Fabrica Maria, Jomar Table Linens CA, Around The Table LLC, Siulas AB, S.A. de C.V., and StarTex Linen Corporation.

In March 2023, Aura Design Company expanded its product portfolio with new crockery and table linen.



Cotton

Artificial Fibers

Linen Silk Others



Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores Online



Residential Commercial