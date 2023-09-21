Industrial Magnetron Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Growing Demand for Microwaves for Commercial and Industrial Usage Drives the Global Market

The increasing use of microwaves in various commercial and industrial applications is anticipated to drive the demand for magnetrons. As a result of the strengthening of global economies, consumer disposable income has increased, resulting in a rise in the number of commercial food outlets and the demand for commercial microwaves. Due to this, the need for 2450 MHz magnetrons is anticipated to increase as they are widely utilized in microwaves. In addition to its commercial use, the magnetron is estimated to play a significant role in the industrial sector. As microwaves are utilized for drying and heating food products, the food processing industry is among the largest microwave users. With the rising demand for packaged food in various countries, the demand for microwaves is anticipated to increase, thereby driving the market for magnetrons.

In the fabrication of silicon carbide microstructures, magnetron plasma etching has proven to be effective. There are numerous advantages of using silicon carbide over conventional silicon for fabricating microchips, including a higher etch rate and smoother etched surfaces produced by this technique. In the next five years, this technology will be utilized by the next generation of semiconductor applications, creating opportunities for magnetron manufacturers. Similarly, advancements have been made in wireless power transmission technology, which will utilize microwaves to transmit power to locations where wires are impractical. This technology will utilize magnetrons with a frequency between 2.45 and 5.8 gigahertz to produce microwaves.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global

industrial magnetron market

shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Due to the presence of key nations, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea, Asia-Pacific is the leading market region in the world. China is anticipated to be the world's largest magnetron market. In addition, China is the largest producer of automobiles and chemicals, and its food processing industry is expanding. Due to rising geopolitical tensions, China also spends enormous sums of money to strengthen its defense infrastructure, fueling the market growth. Similarly, Japan is a global hub for all technological innovations and advancements. Denso, Fuji Electric, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Hitachi, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Electric, New Japan Radio, Origin Electric, Phenitec Semiconductor, and Renesas are among the numerous chip-manufacturing companies in Japan's robust semiconductor industry. Furthermore, the demand for magnetrons for applications such as etching and cleaning is anticipated to increase as these companies seek to increase their production capacity to alleviate the chip shortage, fueling the market growth.

North America is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. North America is among the world's most competitive markets. The region's developed economies, such as the United States and Canada, and its developing market, Mexico, provide magnetron manufacturers with ample opportunities. Significant end-users of the magnetron in the region include food processing, semiconductors, and defense. The United States is one of the prominent nations increasing its defense spending annually. In addition, the United States devotes a significant portion of its defense budget to enhancing its reconnaissance capabilities, including ground, air, and naval radars. This is anticipated to increase demand for magnetrons used in radar systems. Consumers' increasingly hectic lifestyles make the demand for packaged foods in developed nations grow annually. Therefore, manufacturers are increasing their production capacity or entering the market in response to the growing demand. This type of development is anticipated to increase the industry's demand for commercial microwaves used for heating and drying, thereby driving the demand for magnetrons.



The global industrial magnetron market w as valued at

USD 495.01 million

in 2022. It is estimated to reach

USD 668.80 million

by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 3.4%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on application, the global industrial magnetron market is bifurcated into heating and drying, semiconductor devices, UV curing, commercial oven, and others.

The heating and drying segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Based on power output, the global industrial magnetron market is segmented into over 1 KW-under 2 KW, 2 KW- 4 KW, and 5 KW-15 KW.

The over 1 KW-under 2 KW segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global industrial magnetron market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The key players in the global industrial magnetron market are LG Electronics, Richardson Electronics, Hitachi Power Solutions, Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Guoguang Electric Co. Ltd, Insight Product Company, Wave Power Technology, Advanced Environmental Technologies Limited, L3 Harris Technologies, Fricke und Mallah Microwave Technology, and others.

In July 2022,

Denton Vacuum LLC announced receiving a new system order for a Versa Cluster tool from a renowned Asian company for the advanced development and manufacturing transfer of sensors and MEMS production. Versa is a flexible platform that supports Denton's magnetron sputtering technologies, which include standard large-area cathodes, R&D-focused confocal configurations, and Isoflux ultra-high uniformity cathodes.

In May 2022,

The Technology Development Board of the Central Government partnered with a Bengaluru-based company, Panacea Medical Technologies, for the commercial development and commercialization of CEERI's S-band tunable magnetron for particle accelerator technology. It aims to maximize the utilization of indigenous magnetrons in radiotherapy machines.



Heating and Drying

Commercial Oven

Semiconductor

UV Curing Others



Over 1 KW-Under 2 KW

2 KW-4 KW 5 KW-15 KW