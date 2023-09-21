The MCOTS-C-270-40-HE and MCOTS-C-270-60-HE join the MilQor® series of high-efficiency Mil-COTS DC-DC converters. MilQor® DC-DC converters bring SynQor's field proven high-efficiency synchronous rectification technology to the Military/Aerospace industry.

SynQor's ruggedized encased packaging approach ensures survivability in the most demanding environments. Compatible with the industry standard format, these converters operate at a fixed frequency, and follow conservative component derating guidelines, complying with a wide range of military standards. The MCOTS-C-270-40-HE and MCOTS-C-270-60-HE feature an adjustable current limit for powering near infinite capacitive loads or a battery. Other advanced features include serial communication for module configuration and monitoring, active current share for paralleling converters, external clock synchronization to improve EMI performance, and a battle short feature that overrides the over-temperature shutdown functionality in applications where the module needs to operate in conditions beyond the intended temperature range.

Operational Features

. High efficiency, 93% at full rated load current

. Operating input voltage range: 155-425 V

. Fixed frequency switching provides predictable EMI

Control Features

. No maximum external output capacitance requirement

. Remote sense for the output voltage

. Wide range output voltage selection

. Active current sharing

. Clock synchronization

. Serial communication

Specification Compliance

MCOTS series converters (with an MCOTS filter) are designed to meet:

. MIL-HDBK-704 (A-F)

. MIL-STD-461 (C, D, E, F)

Learn More

MCOTS-C-270-40-HE

MCOTS-C-270-60-HE