(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)
The MCOTS-C-270-40-HE and MCOTS-C-270-60-HE join the MilQor® series of high-efficiency Mil-COTS DC-DC converters. MilQor® DC-DC converters bring SynQor's field proven high-efficiency synchronous rectification technology to the Military/Aerospace industry.
SynQor's ruggedized encased packaging approach ensures survivability in the most demanding environments. Compatible with the industry standard format, these converters operate at a fixed frequency, and follow conservative component derating guidelines, complying with a wide range of military standards. The MCOTS-C-270-40-HE and MCOTS-C-270-60-HE feature an adjustable current limit for powering near infinite capacitive loads or a battery. Other advanced features include serial communication for module configuration and monitoring, active current share for paralleling converters, external clock synchronization to improve EMI performance, and a battle short feature that overrides the over-temperature shutdown functionality in applications where the module needs to operate in conditions beyond the intended temperature range.
Operational Features
. High efficiency, 93% at full rated load current
. Operating input voltage range: 155-425 V
. Fixed frequency switching provides predictable EMI
Control Features
. No maximum external output capacitance requirement
. Remote sense for the output voltage
. Wide range output voltage selection
. Active current sharing
. Clock synchronization
. Serial communication
Specification Compliance
MCOTS series converters (with an MCOTS filter) are designed to meet:
. MIL-HDBK-704 (A-F)
. MIL-STD-461 (C, D, E, F)
Learn More
MCOTS-C-270-40-HE
MCOTS-C-270-60-HE
MENAFN21092023006228013494ID1107114947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.