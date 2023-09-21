Discover, Register, And Trade Web3 Domains With Makalink, Now Listed On Toobit

Toobit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Makalink (MAKA) on its platform on September 21, 2023. Makalink is revolutionizing the Web3 domain space with its universal name service network and one-stop identity platform.

Makalink is a SocialFi application that derives value and utility through an application built on top of a decentralized social primitive, with tokens on top of that as decentralized incentives.With their innovative platform, users can easily navigate the decentralized web and take full control of their online presence. By leveraging blockchain technology, Makalink ensures secure and transparent transactions, providing users with peace of mind.

What sets Makalink apart is its comprehensive suite of features. Makalink is a Web3 social product with features including social media, community-based groups, and instant messaging. This unique combination allows users to not only manage their Web3 domains but also engage with a vibrant community, join interest-based groups, and communicate with others seamlessly.

Toobit users can now take advantage of the numerous benefits offered by Makalink, including:

1.Universal Name Service Network: Seamlessly navigate the decentralized web with Makalink's user-friendly interface, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

2.One-Stop Identity Platform: Discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains, all in one place. Take control of your online presence with ease.

3.Web3 Social Product: Engage with a vibrant community, join interest-based groups, and communicate with others through instant messaging. Explore the full potential of Web3.

To celebrate the listing of Makalink (MAKA) on Toobit, a limited-time promotion will be available for users. Stay tuned for further announcements and updates.

About Makalink (MAKA) :

Makalink is a pioneering universal name service network and one-stop identity platform that enables users to discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains. Offering a comprehensive suite of features, including social media, community-based groups, and instant messaging, Makalink is at the forefront of the Web3 revolution. Makalink's core narrative is that creators are owners, social data is portable, data and DID are open, data and credentials accumulated on the chain are shared across the ecosystem with strong composability.

About Toobit:

Toobit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that provides a secure and user-friendly platform for trading various cryptocurrencies. With a commitment to accessibility and innovation, Toobit aims to empower individuals to participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem easily.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: