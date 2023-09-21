Jordan Begins Trial Of Lawmaker, 13 Others Suspected Of Smuggling Weapons

The case was referred to the court after the prosecutor general charged the accused with several offenses, including exporting firearms for unlawful usage and engaging in actions that could disrupt public order and endanger social security and safety.

The court decided to approve the defense attorney's request for more time to present the defendants' arguments and objections in an upcoming session and postponed the hearing to next Tuesday.

Al-Adwan was arrested by Israeli authorities in April for attempting to smuggle weapons into the West Bank for Palestinian groups. He was handed over to Jordan in early May.

In May, Jordan's Lower House decided to lift the parliamentary immunity of Al-Adwan upon a request from the State Security Court. ■

