Al-Kuwari Meets Hong Kong's Secretary For Financial Services And Treasury

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari held bilateral talks with Christopher Hui Cheng Yu, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury, during the latter's visit to Doha. During the meeting, a wide range of issues pertaining to common interests were discussed, especially in economics and finance, as well as ways to expand co-operation.
