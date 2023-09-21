QSE Acting CEO Meets With Chinese Delegation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abdulaziz Nasser al-Emadi, acting chief executive officer of the Qatar Stock Exchange, on Thursday met with Zhao Weijiu, deputy director of the office of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Local Financial Regulation (BMBLFR); Wang Weichao, the Doha General Manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to establish co-operation between both sides to develop the capital market and explore suitable mechanisms for dual listing opportunities in both markets.
MENAFN21092023000067011011ID1107114929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.