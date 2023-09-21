Qatar, UK Enhance Parliamentarian Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group held a meeting at the Shura Council on Thursday with a British parliamentary delegation, currently visiting the country. HE Shura Council Member and member of the friendship group Ahmad bin Ibrahim al-Malki and Member of the UK Parliament and Vice-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary British-Qatar Group Ranil Jayawardena chaired the meeting. During the meeting, they discussed parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. The meeting also dealt with various topics related to parliamentary co-operation and increasing co-ordination between the two sides. (QNA)
