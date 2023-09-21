Sheikh Faleh Meets Costa Rica, Rwanda Ministers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica Franz Tattenbach and Minister of Environment of Rwanda Dr Jeanne d'Arc, on the sidelines of his participation in the Climate Ambition Summit, held at the UN headquarters in New York. The two meetings discussed the importance that Qatar attaches to participating in the UN Ocean Conference and the initiatives of Qatar that will be launched during the UN Climate Change Conference COP 28. The meetings also discussed the importance of exchanging expertise in ecosystems and mangrove forests and encouraging visits that promote transferring technical expertise in clean energy technology, carbon markets, and converting waste into energy. (QNA)
