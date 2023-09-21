Rayonier 2022 Sustainability Report: Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(MENAFN- 3BL) Rayonier has measured our impact on the environment by calculating the emissions associated with our corporate, forestry, and real estate-related operations during 2022.
We have estimated and broken down our emissions into Scope 1 (direct emissions from company-owned and controlled resources), Scope 2 (indirect emissions from electricity purchased), and Scope 3 (indirect emissions in the value chain-i.e., harvest and transport of our logs, forest management, and business travel). Approximately 25% of our Scope 3 emissions are associated with ocean freight, which reflects our participation in the log export market, particularly in New Zealand. As compared to 2021, the nearly 40% reduction in ocean freight emissions was primarily driven by a significant reduction in log exports from the U.S. South due to phytosanitary restrictions in China.
Moving forward, we are taking steps to improve our measurement of Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions and are in the early stages of collaborating with our contractors to collect primary data from them to better measure our Scope 3 footprint.
For a complete analysis of our carbon footprint in the U.S. and New Zealand, visit our Carbon Report.
MENAFN21092023007202015466ID1107114926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.