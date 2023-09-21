Rayonier 2022 Sustainability Report: Greenhouse Gas Emissions

We have estimated and broken down our emissions into Scope 1 (direct emissions from company-owned and controlled resources), Scope 2 (indirect emissions from electricity purchased), and Scope 3 (indirect emissions in the value chain-i.e., harvest and transport of our logs, forest management, and business travel). Approximately 25% of our Scope 3 emissions are associated with ocean freight, which reflects our participation in the log export market, particularly in New Zealand. As compared to 2021, the nearly 40% reduction in ocean freight emissions was primarily driven by a significant reduction in log exports from the U.S. South due to phytosanitary restrictions in China.

Moving forward, we are taking steps to improve our measurement of Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions and are in the early stages of collaborating with our contractors to collect primary data from them to better measure our Scope 3 footprint.

For a complete analysis of our carbon footprint in the U.S. and New Zealand, visit our Carbon Report.