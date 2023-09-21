Discovery The Value Of The GRI Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) At GRI, we offer an exciting program that assists organizations in enhancing their sustainability reporting knowledge and practices. The GRI Community enables direct engagement with GRI and connections with over 550 member organizations from 80 countries, representing 35 industries globally. This includes over 80 current members in the United States. Members receive many benefits, including:
Development opportunities: a free enrolment in the GRI Professional Certification Program Recognition among sustainability pioneers: a seat at the table at GRI local and global events Worldwide and Local visibility: GRI Community Mark and member profile on GRI's website
By joining the GRI Community, you will be able to:
Access a year-round program of in-depth learning and knowledge-sharing on sustainability reporting topics and trends, which includes:
Free enrollment in GRI's Professional Certification Program Access to a library of webinars and other useful resources Access to an exclusive online program
Engage with a global network of sustainability practitioners and experts through:
Collective onboarding calls Global Members Meetings Regional Roundtables Ask GRI
Gain profiling and communication opportunities to showcase your organization's commitment and contribution to corporate transparency, including:
GRI Community member mark to use in your communication materials Your organization's name and logo on GRI's website, listed as part of the member directory Resources to help you communicate the benefits of your membership with your stakeholders
Receive a discount on fees for GRI offerings , such as training, report services, leadership forums and events* (*Depending on the membership package)
For an overview of all membership benefits and packages, you can click here:
Brochure for Reporting organizations – companies reporting on their impacts Brochure for Consultants – service providers
Our global and inclusive program can help you unlock a variety of benefits that will speed up your organization's progress towards corporate transparency and help gain a competitive advantage.
To sign up to the GRI Community, you can click here.
For any further questions, you can reach out to my colleagues of the Community team: , or you can reach out locally in the US and Canada: .
