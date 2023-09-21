Albertsons Companies Reports On ESG Progress

Great food isn't possible without a healthy planet.

As part of our Recipe for Change, we set ambitious goals to reduce our carbon emissions, including reducing emissions from our operations by 47% by 2030. Thanks to the dedication of our teams, we've already reduced the carbon footprint of our operations by 21% since 2019. We're also engaging our vendor partners to set their own science-based carbon reduction targets, and helping customers reduce their carbon footprints by offering electric vehicle charging.

To further support the planet we share, we recycled more than 850 million pounds of cardboard and 27 million pounds of plastic bags and film in 2022.

Learn more about our Recipe for Change, goals, and progress in our 2023 ESG Report .