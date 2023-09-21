A Closer Look: Sustainability Across The Value Chain

Sourcing renewable raw materials and other resources, such as wood fiber, chemicals, fuel, manufactured parts and services. We:



Source 32% of fiber from forests certified to the FSC®, PEFCTM or SFI® forest management standard

Trace 100% of uncertified wood fiber to origin using our ForSiteTM Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping tool Maintain FSC or PEFC Chain of Custody certification at more than half of U.S. box plants

Designing circular solutions, in collaboration with our customers. We:



Deliver connected packaging innovations using traceable digital applications

Supply renewable, recyclable corrugated boxes to help customers, including a growing e-commerce industry, become more sustainable Transform cellulose fiber into solutions ranging from personal care products to fiber-reinforced concrete applications

Recovering products and providing a market for them, in our own facilities and distributed to others. We:



Are one of the top users of recovered fiber in the world, using 5 millions tons annually Recover, reprocess or facilitate the sale of 7 million tons of recovered fiber per year

Manufacturing renewable, recyclable and compostable products, in safe and inclusive workplaces. We:



Responsibly produce 100 million boxes per day

Return 88% of water used in our manufacturing operations back to the environment Generate about 70% of mill energy from carbon-neutral biomass residuals

Read more