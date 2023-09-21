Alkermes Pauses To Recognize National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. We stand in solidarity with patients, caregivers and family members whose lives have been impacted by Ovarian Cancer. Our oncology team is dedicated to advancing research and developing potential new treatment options for those affected by this disease.
