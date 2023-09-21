Akhil Mishra, '3 Idiots' Fame Actor, Dies At 67 After Falling At Residence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Akhil Mishra, who is best known for his role in Aamir Khan-starrer \"3 Idiots\", died on Thursday at the age of 67 a day after he fell at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, his publicist announced.The publicist also said that Akhil Mishra had blood pressure issues and he succumbed to his injuries after the accident in the kitchen of his residence.In a statement, the publicist said, \"He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours.\"He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor's best efforts, he could not be saved,\" the publicist told PTI on Thursday.His second wife, Suzanne Bernert, was in Hyderabad for a shoot when Akhil Mishra passed away. Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to pay condolences on Mishra's demise.\"Rest in peace Akhil Mishra Ji! This is unbelievably shocking! May god bless your soul with peace & tranquility!! Om Shanti,\" Manoj Bajpayee wrote on microblogging site X.Akhil Mishra, who mostly played character roles in films and TV shows, is best remembered for his role of librarian Dubey in \"3 Idiots\", starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.Akhil Mishra had also worked in films and serials such as \"Don”, \"Gandhi, My Father\", \"Uttaran\", \"Udaan\", and \"Shrimaan Shrimati\", among others.According to the publicist, Akhil Mishra's mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The last rites were held around 3.30 pm today.
