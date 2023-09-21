India Hopeful About Climate Financing At UN Conference: Environment Secretary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India is optimistic that the UN conference on climate change slated to be held in Dubai later this year will bring greater clarity on the“financial pathways” needed in the fight against climate change, according to environment, forest and climate change secretary Leena Nandan. In doing so, it is likely to build upon the declaration adopted at the recent G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, she said in an interview ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) of the UN Climate Change Conference, to be held from 30 November-12 December. Edited excerpts:
