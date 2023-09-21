Beacon Embeddedworks Hosts Inaugural“Beacon Of Hope Day” With Over 180 Hours Of Volunteer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Beacon EmbeddedWorks employees giving back during Beacon of Hope Day
COMPANY DEMONSTRATES COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY THROUGH DIVERSE VOLUNTEER EFFORTS We're truly amazed and humbled by the passion and dedication our employees have shown during our first Beacon of Hope Day” - Kristy BrassEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks , a discoverIE Group company and leading global provider of embedded electronics, proudly announces the successful completion of its first-ever Beacon of Hope Day, a company-wide initiative dedicated to giving back to the community through volunteer service. This event saw Beacon EmbeddedWorks employees actively engaged in various charitable activities, totaling over 180 hours of volunteer work in a single day.
As part of Beacon of Hope Day, employees embraced their shared responsibility to support communities by engaging in service projects that have a positive impact both locally and globally. Volunteers enthusiastically participated in a wide range of activities, embodying the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility.
Highlights of the day include a partnership with Feed My Starving Children, a non-profit organization focused on tackling global hunger. The Beacon EmbeddedWorks team packed over 28,500 nutritious meals that will benefit countless individuals in need around the world. Additionally, Beacon EmbeddedWorks demonstrated its dedication to environmental stewardship by organizing a cleanup initiative at a local park and trail system. Employees actively worked to preserve and enhance the local natural environment, ensuring that communities can continue to enjoy a clean and sustainable public space while safeguarding the environment for future generations.
The company's remote employees also joined in the spirit of Beacon of Hope Day by volunteering in their respective areas. Regardless of their physical location, every employee had the chance to contribute meaningfully to their communities.
Kristy Brass, Human Resources Manager at Beacon EmbeddedWorks and event organizer, expressed pride in the employees' commitment to giving back. She stated,“We're truly amazed and humbled by the passion and dedication our employees have shown during our first Beacon of Hope Day and the collective willingness to make a positive impact on the lives of others is inspiring. We firmly believe that Beacon of Hope Day will continue to be an annual event and look forward to growing its impact year after year.”
Beacon EmbeddedWorks is thrilled with the outstanding response from its employees and local communities on the first Beacon of Hope Day. The success of this initiative will undoubtedly strengthen bonds within the company and foster a culture of compassion, teamwork, and camaraderie. As Beacon EmbeddedWorks wraps up the first Beacon of Hope Day, the company eagerly anticipates continued success and participation in this annual event.
About Beacon EmbeddedWorks
Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history of developing cutting-edge SOMs and embedded electronics with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach brings together an award-winning development and manufacturing team of engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. Beacon EmbeddedWorks partners with its customers, exceeding expectations with SOMs that are powerful, compact, secure, and customizable.
Shawn Oreschnick
Beacon EmbeddedWorks
+1 612-436-9711
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107114861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.