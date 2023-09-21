Organic Wine Market To Reach Valuation Of ~US$ 30 Bn With CAGR Of 10.8% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Organic Wine Market
Environmental and health concerns are driving the demand for organic wine and this factor boosts its sales worldwide
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Organic Wine Market is expected to grow from ~US$ 11 Bn in 2020 to ~US$ 30 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of ~10.8% during the forecast period 2020 - 2030. Organic farming is when farming is done without the use of fertilizers to prepare the soil, without the use of pesticides on the produce to keep away pests or any type of insecticides or fungicides. The produce is free from chemicals, is healthier and it has long-term health benefits. When grapes are produced without the use of fertilisers, pesticides, and insecticides then they are called organic grapes.
When these grapes are used to produce wine without adding additives, sugar, or preservatives, then that wine is called organic wine. The grapes claimed to be produced organically have to be certified by a relevant authority before they are utilised as input to produce organic wine. The organic wine market has been growing significantly and contributing revenue to the global wine market. Healthier skin, healthier hearts, longevity can be achieved with the consumption of wine, and these are some benefits claimed by the market players while promoting their brands.
Market Trends For Organic Wine
.The demand for organic wine is being driven by environmental and health concerns, which is boosting its sales globally, particularly in Europe. Increasingly, consumers are selecting organic goods over conventional wines and beverages. Several small enterprises and boutique wineries have switched from conventional to organic production to appeal to the growing number of health-conscious consumers.
.Tetra packs and boxes, two types of new packaging that provide consumers convenience and long-term wine quality preservation, are becoming more popular today. In contrast, glass wine bottles are substantially heavier than plastic wine containers, making it possible to carry wine using less fuel. There is no wine waste because boxes are recyclable and extend the shelf life of open wine. Boxed wine promotes the 'eco-friendliness' of organic wines by emphasizing their increased variety, convenience, and appeal.
Organic Wine Market report sheds light on the industry characteristics, progress and size, country and geographical breakdowns, market shares, segmentation, strategies, trends and competitive background of the global Organic Wine industry. The research report also outlines the driver as well as restraining factors that are adding and hampering the development of the Organic Wine Market correspondingly. In addition, the research study also delivers the market historical as well as estimate market size based on the geographical analysis.
The key players in the Organic Wine Market are:
Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackon Winery, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, etc
Organic Wine Market Segmentation:
Packaging
.Plastic Bottles
.Glass Bottles
.Cans
Product Type
.Red Organic Wine
.White Organic Wine
Distribution Channel
.B2B
.B2C
.Online Retailing
Region
.North America
.Latin America
.Europe
.Asia Pacific Excl. Japan(APEJ)
.Japan
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
.Oceania
