Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature Iphone 15 Pro Max Style 5X Telephoto Camera: Report

According to well-known tipper Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X, Samsung will upgrade the Galaxy S24 Ultra's telephoto camera.

The forthcoming flagship phone, according to the report, would include a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 1/2.52-inch size, 0.7-micron pixels, and a 5-times optical zoom. Additionally, a 10-megapixel sensor with a 3x optical zoom is claimed to be present in the gadget.

According to the tip, this would result in a less effective telephoto camera for the Galaxy S24 Ultra than for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latter has two telephoto and periscope lenses with 3x and 5x optical zoom, each with a 50-megapixel sensor with a 1/2.52-inch size, 0.7-m pixel.





If this report is accurate, the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be comparable to those of the recently introduced iPhone 15 Pro Max. The camera functions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 Ultra could be downgraded to this. Both a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with capability for 10x optical magnification and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor are included in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to introduce its newest non-foldable Galaxy S series flagships in the first half of 2024. While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are anticipated to debut with the manufacturer's own Exynos 2400 SoC in some territories, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the majority of markets. According to reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. It is anticipated to include titanium frames and a 200-megapixel main Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX camera.

