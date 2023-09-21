Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Actress To Wear Manish Malhotra? Read Details

According to sources close to the couple, Parineeti and Manish Malhotra share a long friendship, and Manish is well aware of Parineeti's style preferences. Thus, it was clear from the beginning that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride. For her wedding day, Parineeti is said to have chosen a basic solid pastel-colored lehenga, which she plans to complement with statement jewelry.







Preparations for the wedding are in full swing, with videos and pictures circulating of Raghav Chadha's home being decorated for pre-wedding rituals such as Ardas and Kirtan. Trucks delivering materials for the decorations have been spotted outside his residence.

The couple recently kicked off their pre-wedding functions with a special prayer meet at the Gurudwara, and a leaked photo from the event has surfaced online. Their engagement, which took place a few months ago, was attended by close friends and family.

As the wedding date approaches, fans eagerly await more details about Parineeti Chopra's bridal attire and the grand celebrations surrounding the union of the Bollywood actress and the AAP leader.

