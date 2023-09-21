Kerala: Lower Primary School In Vizhinjam Uses EVM For Student Elections

The election process, which took place at the school saw every student being granted the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights by voting for their preferred school leader. Notably, the students undertook the responsibility of creating a model EVM and control unit, mirroring the actual electronic voting machines used in real elections.

This educational initiative has been widely appreciated for instilling a sense of civic responsibility and promoting a practical understanding of the electoral process among young learners. The young participants' enthusiasm and commitment to organising this mock election showcased their dedication to learning and actively engaging in the democratic principles that underpin our society.

A specially designed piece of software was used for this purpose. Through this, the future generation of students was introduced to the election system, its methods, and various stages, which are the milestones of democracy. 149 children cast their votes in the school leader election, in which four candidates contested. At the end of the counting process, Murshida got 46 votes and was elected as the school leader. Student Munira led the election process.

The submission of nomination papers and the election campaign, followed by the voting process, was a new experience for the children. Official duties, from presiding officer to polling assistant, were performed by the children themselves. Vizhinjam government school teachers, including the headmaster and the committee members, have taken the initiative to introduce the value of elections and the electoral process to children.

