Radhashtami 2023: When Is Srimati Radharani's Birthday? Know Date, Significance, Vrat And More

In the months of Bhadra (August and September), Sri Radhashtami is observed on the eighth day of the bright fortnight. Radharani was found by her father and King Vrishabhanu in a field while he was plowing. Since he did not have any children, he took or adopted Radharani. Radharani is the only lovable object of Krishna and She is the 'Queen of Vrindavan'.

Then devotees pray to Her for Krishna's grace so they can advance in their devotional service while keeping a strict fast till noon.

Radhashtami Date and Time:

Ashtami Tithi Begins- September 22, 2023- 1.35 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends- September 23, 2023- 12.17 PM

How to observe Radhashtami vrat?

Radhashtami is observed by fasting up to twelve noon and then, offering prasadam to the Deity. On this day, devotees also engage in singing the glories of Radha and Krishna and visit temples to take part in grand celebrations, especially in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh.

