7 Most Poisonous Spiders Known For Their Lethal Bites

The world of spiders holds a diverse array of species, some of which possess venom capable of causing harm to humans and other creatures.

The Brazilian Wandering Spider carries a potent neurotoxic venom. Its bite can lead to intense pain, paralysis, and in severe cases, even death.

Hailing from Australia, the Sydney Funnel-Web Spider packs a venom that targets the nervous system. Its bite can trigger muscle spasms and respiratory distress.

Found globally, Black Widow Spiders are known for their distinctive red hourglass markings. Their venom contains neurotoxins that can lead to muscle pain, and cramps

The Brown Recluse Spider, native to North America, carries a venom that can cause necrotic tissue damage at the bite site.



Another venomous resident of Australia, the Redback Spider's bite can lead to symptoms ranging from local pain to systemic reactions.



Residing in deserts and sandy areas, the Six-Eyed Sand Spider's venom causes tissue necrosis.Its bite can lead to serious skin and tissue damage.

Found in Australia, the Mouse Spider's venom is similar to that of the funnel-web spider. While bites are infrequent causing pain, sweating, and nausea.