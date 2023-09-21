Asian Games 2023: India Secures Vital 1-0 Victory Over Bangladesh With Late Chhetri Penalty

This victory was crucial for India as it helped them regain their footing in the tournament after a disappointing 1-5 defeat to China in their Group A opener. The first half of the match ended without any goals, with India squandering several scoring opportunities, including a remarkable triple save thwarted by the Bangladesh goalkeeper, Mitul.

The second half appeared destined for a goalless conclusion, with the crossbar denying Samuel Kynshi's free-kick. However, in the 85th minute, left winger Bryce Miranda received a precise long pass on the edge of Bangladesh's penalty area. A foul committed by Bangladesh's captain, Rahmat Mia, led to India being awarded a crucial penalty.

Captain Sunil Chhetri displayed nerves of steel as he calmly placed the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal, granting India a late 1-0 lead. Under the guidance of coach Igor Stimac, India successfully protected their advantage and secured a pivotal victory in their Asian Games campaign.

