‘Kantara 2’ Will Be Made In Budget Around 100 Crores: Raj B Shetty

While discussing his upcoming projects, he shared insights into 'Kantara 2,' which is currently in the writing stage. This sequel will be produced extravagantly, with a budget approximately ten times greater than the first instalment, reaching a maximum of Rs. 100 crore.

Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' prequel to be made on budget more than its first part

Responding to inquiries about the potential sequel to Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie,' Raj B Shetty remarked, "There is no possibility at the moment. Director Kiranraj is preparing a different story, and Rakshit is likely to act in that movie. I am not involved."



Additionally, the Malayalam trailer for Raj B Shetty's 'Toby' has already generated positive feedback. Directed by Basil Alchalakkal, the film will be distributed in Kerala through Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting in November; Here's when film is set to hit theatres

Rishabh Shetty, who is a part of 'Kantara 2,' is reportedly undergoing a significant transformation for his role, aiming to shed approximately 11 kilograms to achieve a leaner appearance. 'Kantara 2' is set to transport audiences to the year 400 AD, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.

As the narrative of 'Kantara 2' unfolds against a coastal backdrop, filming will take place in coastal locations. The film's writers, Anirudh Mahesh, Shanil Guru, and their team, have embarked on a journey to Mangaluru to craft the story and screenplay. While the shooting schedule is set to start in November 2023, specific release details remain undisclosed. The first phase of filming for 'Kantara 2' is scheduled to begin on November 1.