Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch To India Soon It Gets Listed On Official Website

There is a listing for a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23 FE Special Edition model on the support page of the Samsung India website. Here, the term "Special Edition" may refer to a color option that is available only on Samsung's website.

According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE would have a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen. There will probably be support for the standard 120Hz refresh rate on the panel. Exynos 2200 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which have previously run top phones, are said to power it.

There is a probability that the corporation will choose to equip the product with a top-tier Snapdragon processor. There isn't any consensus at the time on this. Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space might support it. This high-end 5G phone will likely include an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

According to the business, it supports 25W quick charging, which, if accurate, might be problematic for some people. Because Samsung no longer includes a charger with the majority of its phones, one is not anticipated to be included in the retail box.

