Like Onions? 5 Side-Effects Of Excessive Consumption

Here are five potential drawbacks or adverse effects of overconsumption of onions.

Eating excessive raw onions may lead to digestive discomfort, including gas, bloating & diarrhea to people who are sensitive to carbohydrates called fructans.



Onions are notorious for causing bad breath due to their pungent aroma and sulfur compounds.

Those with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or a predisposition to heartburn, may worsen acid reflux symptoms.

Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like itching and hives to more severe reactions such as difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis.

Raw onions can sometimes lead to skin problems like contact dermatitis. This can result in redness, itching, or even blisters on the skin.