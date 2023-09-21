Vada Pav To Samosa: 7 Popular Mumbai Street Foods To Make At Home

Vada Pav is a besan-coated potato fried ball made from spicy potatoes mixed in between pav with chutneys. Here are 7 popular Mumbai street foods to make at home.

It uses fried potato patties enjoyed with spicy curry and sweet, spicy chutneys with creamy yoghurt, spices, and sev.

Dabeli uses spicy potato mix in pav with sweet, red garlic chutney topped with chopped onions, pomegranate, peanuts, dhaniya and sev.

For pav bhaji, cook a spicy veggie mash with pav bhaji masala and then pair it with buttery pav, onion and butter in bhaji.

Tawa pulao is desi-style fried rice with loads of cooked veggies and pav bhaji masala for that extra zing served with yoghurt raita.

Chole bhature is a combo of spicy chana masala gravy and bhatura/puri, a deep-fried bread made from maida.

Samosa is a staple Mumbai street food made with spicy potato veggies mixed in triangular and flaky pastry eaten with chutney.