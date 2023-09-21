Whatsapp Introduces 3 New Features For Businesses In India; Check Details

Businesses will be able to provide a variety of services to clients inside WhatsApp chat windows thanks to WhatsApp Flows. For instance, if a company offers booking services, clients may easily select their train seats, place food orders, or purchase tickets without ever leaving the conversation. According to WhatsApp, "With Flows, businesses will be able to offer rich menus and customizable forms that support various needs." In the near future, WhatsApp will make this capability accessible to companies throughout the world via the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Direct purchases within chat discussions are also becoming easier with WhatsApp. The ability to add things from a WhatsApp company to a shopping cart and continue with payment using a variety of ways, such as compatible UPI applications, debit and credit cards, and more, is now available to WhatsApp users in India.

To assist WhatsApp companies in earning the reputation of legitimacy, WhatsApp is also offering Meta verified features to them. Businesses will be given a badge-similar to a blue tick-after being validated, which will attest to their credibility, improve assistance for their accounts, and provide protection from impersonation.

Premium features for this service will also be available, such as the capability to design a WhatsApp page that is easily found through web searches and multi-device support for several staff members to manage client interactions.

Meanwhile, users of WhatsApp on Android, iOS, and the web may now access WhatsApp Channels. With the help of this new feature, WhatsApp users now have a private method to interact with and get information from a variety of organizations, sports teams, artists, and other well-known groups and people.