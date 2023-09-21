Health Bounty: 5 Phenomenal Benefits Of Coriander Water Daily

ALSO READ: Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala

Here are five phenomenal health benefits of coriander water:

1. Aids Digestion:

Coriander water is known for its digestive properties. It can help alleviate indigestion, bloating, and gas by promoting the production of digestive enzymes.

2. Controls Blood Sugar Levels:

Some studies suggest that coriander might have a positive impact on blood sugar control, especially for diabetic people. Drinking coriander water may help regulate glucose levels.

3. Abundance of Antioxidants:

Coriander seeds are a rich source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and other compounds. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

Coriander has anti-inflammatory properties due to its bioactive compounds. Regular consumption of coriander water may help reduce inflammation.

5. Promotes Stronger Heart Health:

Coriander may have a positive effect on heart health. It can help lower cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular function.

