Health Hazards: 5 Dangerous Side Effects Of Excessively Consuming Red Chilli Powder

Here are 5 dangerous side effects of excessively consuming Red Chilli Powder:

1. Gastric Issues:

Excessive consumption of red chilli powder can irritate the lining of stomach, leading to gastritis or gastric ulcers. It may cause a burning sensation, abdominal pain, and discomfort.

2. Digestive Upset:

Spicy foods like red chilli powder can disrupt the digestive process, leading to diarrhoea or loose stools. This can be especially problematic for individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other gastrointestinal conditions.

3. Increased Blood Pressure:

Capsaicin can temporarily increase blood pressure by stimulating the release of stress hormones. For individuals with hypertension or those at risk of heart disease, excessive consumption of red chilli powder can be dangerous as it may exacerbate these conditions.

4. Damage to Mucous Membranes:

Capsaicin can cause irritation and inflammation of the mucous membranes in the mouth, throat, and respiratory system. Prolonged exposure to high levels of capsaicin through excessive chilli consumption daily, can lead to respiratory problems and coughing.

5. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD):

Red Chilli powder can relax the lower oesophagal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus.

