Shared Mobility Market To Share, Growth, Size Garner $1,266.80 Billion By 2031: Says AMR

Shared Mobility Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shared mobility market generated $435.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1,266.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Request Sample Pages -

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global shared mobility market in 2021 owing to collaboration of leading service provider companies and adoption of latest technologies. In addition, wireless service providers are working to provide advanced wireless platforms for smart transportation, which is also expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific shared mobility market.

The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.

PURCHASE FULL REPORT OF -

Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment.

Based on vehicle propulsion, the IC engines segment captured the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players operating in the global shared mobility market include

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,

Autocrypt Co., Ltd.,

BlaBlaCar,

Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd.,

Bolt Technology OU,

Cabify Espana S.L.U.,

DiDi Global Inc.,

EasyMile,

Free2move,

Getaround, Inc.,

Lyft, Inc.,

Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd,

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

Yandex N.V.,

Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Similar Reports

- Mobility on Demand Market

- Mobility-As-A-Service Market

- Micromobility Market

- Ride-Hailing Service Market

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn