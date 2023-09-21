De Anna Moyes Releases Inclusive Picture Book To Popular Acclaim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Poppy Pendal Gets A Puppy by De Anna Moyes
Inclusive, positive, welcoming and fun, this picture book is a breath of fresh air. De Anna Moyes has written a story that is inclusive, entertaining, and impactful. It will be a positive force for goodness and love in the world.” - Gordon McClellan, DartFrog BooksLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This debut picture book by De Anna Moyes highlights the joys of dog ownership, especially dogs with special needs, as the puppy that Poppy Pendal chooses has only three legs. But the book is also inclusive in its definition of family, with Poppy's immediate family consisting of two moms, a grandfather and a grandmother. This adorable, fun and poignant story has received rave reviews from popular Bookstagrammers.
Michelle Jocson of Nurse_Bookie writes, "What is remarkable about this beautiful story is the diverse representation of families with Poppy's moms, making this an inclusive story and a wonderful addition to any library and home."
Stephanie at The.Book.Nerd.Fox says, "I loved the illustrations and the bond that Poppy and her new three legged dog had. And it was super cute how her moms and grandparents helped the dog be more comfortable. I definitely recommend this one to any family with little kids."
Karen Moore of KMO.Reads says, "What an adorable story...perfect for young children."
Dany Alvy of Dany.Alvy says, "I love being able to explain disabilities to my boys in a way that helps them understand, and a three legged puppy is absolutely one way to do that. Overall it's a really cute book, with disability and lgbtq+ rep, and the boys loved it!
Kris Jost of AudreyOaksReadsEverything writes, "It is an absolutely adorable picture book...The illustrations are exceptional - and Moyes writes a simple story that can lead to great discussion about families and overcoming handicaps."
Nicole Swinson of Reading_With_Nicole says, "This is one book that should be in every child's collection."
Janet from PurrfectPages says" Poppy Pendal Gets a Puppy is a heartwarming story for animal fans everywhere...Poppy doesn't care that her dog is 'different', only making her love it more. It's a gentle reminder that children learn compassion through having a pet."
And Mathi from mowgliwithabook describes this children's book as "my fave for the year!"
Throughout the story, De Anna Moyes depicts Poppy as a character that finds the beauty in everything, which the publisher, DartFrog Books , believes to not only be refreshing, but an incredibly important example to model for children.
The book was published on September 19, 2023 and the author is available for interviews.
