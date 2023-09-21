Small Arms Market Size Expected To Reach $14.2 Billion By 2032 | Allied Market Research

Small Arms Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Small Arms Market ," The small arms market size was valued at $8.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Growth of the global small arms market is driven by surge in use of small arms solutions for sports events & hunting activities and modernization of law enforcement agencies in developing countries. Changing nature of warfare and growth in defense expenditure are the key factors that support growth of the small arms market. In 2020, by end use sector, the civil & commercial segment witnessed leading market share. Moreover, the automatic segment is expected to witness leading market growth and dominate the market share during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By Type, the Pistol segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the small arms market in the near future.

By Action, the Automatic segment is projected to exhibit significant growth in the small arms market in the near future.

By End-Use Sector, the Civil and Commercial segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the small arms market in the near future.

By Region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pistol segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the pistol segment held the highest market share of more than one-third of the global small arms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rise in concern for personal safety that has been a driving force behind the growth of the pistol segment. Pistols are handy, lightweight, and easy to carry for desired operations. Pistols are used by military and law enforcement officers as sidearms. These advancements attract both professional users and civilian consumers.

The automatic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on action, the automatic segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than half of the global small arms market and is projected to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is estimated to obtain the highest CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to advancements in robotics and AI that have led to discussions about the integration of automatic arms in unmanned systems and robotic platforms. These developments introduce a new dimension to the concept of automatic arms, expanding their potential applications beyond traditional firearms. As technology continues to evolve, the growth trajectory of automatic arms is likely to remain intertwined with broader discussions about security, ethics, and the responsible use of advanced weaponry.

The civil and commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-use sector, the civil and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022 contributing for more than two-thirds of the global small arms market and is expected to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rise in concern toward personal safety and growth in adoption of modern sporting rifles are the key factors anticipated to support the growth of the segment. Moreover, the expansion in adoption of small arms for hunting activities, sporting events, and self-defense activities are estimated to spur demand for the civil & commercial segment during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global small arms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in adoption of products and services related to small arms, owing to multiple military and law enforcement modernization and enhancement programs underway in North America. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in participation in shooting competitions across the region. Various countries in the region allow usage of rifles and pistons for sports and recreational activities, which acts as a driver for the growth of the small arms market in the region during the forecast period.

List Of Key Companies:

CZG - Ceská Zbrojovka Group SE

Fabbrica D'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A.

FN Herstal

Heckler & Koch

Israel Weapon Industries (I.W.I) Ltd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Webley & Scott

Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. Kg

