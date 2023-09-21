Love Preferred Coffee Co. Revolutionizes The Coffee World With Its Unique Farmer Dividend Programtm

Love Preferred Coffee Co. Revolutionizing The Specialty Coffee Industry

Love Preferred Coffee Co. is Brewing Excellence, Sustaining Communities, and Changing Coffee Forever!

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Love Preferred Coffee Co. , a rising star in the coffee industry, has officially launched its innovative and socially conscious coffee brand, setting out to redefine the coffee experience for consumers and coffee farmers alike. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community empowerment, Love Preferred Coffee Co. is poised to make a lasting impact on the coffee world.

Empowering Coffee Communities with the Farmer Dividend ProgramTM

While delivering top-notch coffee to consumers, Love Preferred Coffee Co. focuses on making a meaningful difference at the source. The brand's Farmer Dividend ProgramTM is a revolutionary initiative designed to uplift coffee farming communities. Unlike traditional coffee companies, this program redistributes 2% of its revenues directly to hardworking coffee farmers, and allows online customers to use a support or tipping tool to directly support the hard working farmers who harvested their coffee.

Enrique Sanchez-Rivera, Chief Farmer Defender, emphasizes the importance of their Farmer Dividend ProgramTM, saying, "We want to give back to the farmers and ensure they see the rewards of their labor. It's not just about us; it's about building a sustainable future for these communities."

Love Preferred Coffee Co. ensures that 100% of all online customer tips go directly to the farmers, a practice that significantly impacts their livelihoods. December is the first dividend distribution for the farmers in Colombia. Through these efforts, Love Preferred Coffee Co. is helping to empower farming communities, promote sustainable practices, and foster economic growth at the source.

A Brewing Passion: The Birth of Love Preferred Coffee Co.

Founded by Portland, OR couple Maria and Enrique, Love Preferred Coffee Co. is not just a coffee brand but a testament to their passion for coffee and their Colombian heritage. Enrique reflects on his family's deep-rooted connection to coffee, saying, "My great-great-grandfather founded the municipality of Sevilla, Colombia, now largely considered the coffee capital of our country." This rich heritage laid the foundation for Love Preferred Coffee Co.'s dedication to Colombian coffee.

Crafting Excellence with Colombian Coffee

At the core of Love Preferred Coffee Co. is an unwavering commitment to quality. The brand's 100% Colombian coffee beans boast cupping scores of 86 or higher, setting them among the finest in the world. Each coffee is meticulously selected by Colombia's top female coffee cupper, Yohanna Burbano, ensuring that only the highest-caliber beans make it into your cup.

In the heart of Portland, Oregon, US National Roasting Champion Joe Yang takes the reins, roasting these exceptional beans to perfection. The result? A symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds, embodying the essence of Colombia's rich coffee heritage. Whether you savor hints of hazelnuts, almonds, caramel, or vanilla, each sip tells a story of Colombian terroir.

A Taste of Love Preferred Coffee Co.: Diverse Offerings for Every Coffee Lover

Love Preferred Coffee Co. offers a diverse range of coffee selections to cater to every coffee lover's preferences. From the enchanting "Magic Mist," with its hazelnut and vanilla notes, to the enchanting "Spellbound," which boasts a panela-like sweetness, each coffee is a journey through Colombia's diverse terroir.

For those seeking a balanced, creamy body, "Summit" awaits with its flavors of peach, white chocolate, and brown sugar. And for early risers, "Dawn Patrol" promises a bespoke natural 120-hour carbonic maceration process that delivers notes of cacao nibs, red apple, mandarin, and caramel.

Bringing Colombia to the Pacific Northwest

Love Preferred Coffee Co. is on a mission to bring the finest Colombian coffees to the Pacific Northwest, enriching the lives of coffee enthusiasts while leaving a positive impact on the communities that make it all possible. As Maria puts it, "Our goal is to create a bridge between the Pacific Northwest and our Colombian roots, sharing the love and craftsmanship that goes into each cup."

Join the Coffee Revolution with Love Preferred Coffee Co.

With its exquisite coffee, dedication to sustainability, and innovative Farmer Dividend ProgramTM, Love Preferred Coffee Co. is not just selling coffee; it's rewriting the narrative of the coffee industry. Each cup is an invitation to join a movement that's changing lives, one sip at a time.

To experience Love Preferred Coffee Co. and its unique approach to coffee, visit . For media inquiries, please contact:

Press

Love Preferred Coffee Co.



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram