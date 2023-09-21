Smartcare Software Continues To Achieve Best Support And High Performance Badges In G2 Reports

Smartcare support is committed to empowering providers to deliver optimal care.

Smartcare Software earns five badges in Fall 2023 G2 reports, demonstrating its dedication to users with the best support & performance in the home care market.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care and personal care providers, announced it has achieved five badges, including Best Support and High Performer, from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This repeated recognition is the fourth time Smartcare has achieved these badges - with the addition of new badges - and is based on the responses of real Smartcare users for each of the questions featured in the G2 review form.

“We are proud to be continually recognized by G2 each quarter. These awards truly show the dedication of our team as they continue to support the important work of home care businesses of all sizes. Our goal is to be a true partner for our users,” said Smartcare CEO, Scott Zielski.

Smartcare is pleased to once again earn a Best Support badge in Fall 2023, as well as receive one of the top 3 spots for Quality of Support in the home health care software category ratings.

Here's what real users had to say about Smartcare Software on G2 regarding the level of support they received:

"GREAT customer support and intuitive robust platform" - Myrna C.

What do you like best about Smartcare Software?

Although this is a robust product, it is very user-friendly, and customer care is always available to walk you through anything you don't know or understand. I also like the short videos on specific areas you wish to focus on.

"Absolutely the BEST Customer Service on the planet!" - Elaine L.

What do you like best about Smartcare Software?

The Support Team explains their dashboard in a way a non-technical mind can easily understand and retain, AND they never make me feel foolish if I need help.

"Great staff who are always willing to help and go the extra mile." - Kelley

What do you like best about Smartcare Software?

The staff is very responsive when you need assistance or have a question.

Smartcare was also rated exceptionally well in the High Performer quadrant, achieving four different badges - High Performer, High Performer (Small Business), Higher Performer (Americas), and High Performer (Small Business) (Americas). Products that achieve High Performer badges have high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the home care software category.

Rated #1 for Ease of Admin. Here's what real customers had to say about using Smartcare Software on G2:

"Best software for our business" - Kelley P.

What do you like best about Smartcare Software?

It allows us to be very efficient in our business, and Smartcare is very user-friendly; we have improved productivity.

"User friendly and efficient" - Sola T.

What do you like best about Smartcare Software?

Helps us streamline our operations. I like that we can provide caregiver rewards as an incentive for good performance. This has been a valuable feature and a great selling point for us

"Game Changer" - Stephanie H.

What do you like best about Smartcare Software?

The thing that I find very helpful about SMARTcare is all the scheduling features. From the layout of the schedule to creating the different shifts. It is very user-friendly and makes scheduling so much faster than the manual process that I was using with other companies!

Find out more about what real users have to say on G2's Smartcare's review page!

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software provides a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of home and community-based care in the post-acute and long-term care markets.

Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Smartcare's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually - including employees at all of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.

