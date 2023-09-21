NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Kaival Brands Announces Bulk Order for BIDI Sticks from H.T. Hackney,” issued September 14, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.
MENAFN21092023004107003653ID1107114696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.