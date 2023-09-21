Datamanusa - A Strategic IT Solution Provider For The State Of Vermont

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive IT professional services.

DatamanUSA is awarded Retainer IT Staffing Contract to continue providing IT solutions and staff augmentation to the various agencies of State of Vermont.

MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA (Dataman®) has been a strategic partner for state and local government agencies and offering comprehensive IT custom software solution, Technical Recruiting Services including Project Management, Software Development, Testing, Integration, Management Consulting and Managed Services. During the last 23 years, Dataman consultants have helped in the deployment of successful diverse Information Technology solutions in over 25+ states.

Dataman has been a strategic IT provider and has helped on various projects for multiple state agencies in the State of Vermont. Dataman has been awarded the Retainer IT staffing contract again to ensure continuity in service offering. Apart from the statewide contracts, Dataman has also helped the State of Vermont through NASPO ValuePoint Temporary Staffing Services contract.

Vermont Department of Health

· Project management and technical services for the Vermont Department of Health to facilitate the design and implementation plan development of large system initiatives associated with the substance use disorder treatment and recovery services systems of care.

· Provided Covid-19 Vaccination Surge staffing services to the State of Vermont. The engagement included Contact Tracer, Call Center representative, data entry operator etc.

Vermont Department of Labor

· COBOL programming services and helping in the upgrade of the ICON system for the Department of Labor Information Technology Team.

As Nidhi Saxena, CEO of Dataman rightly puts out“With Dataman winning the Retainer IT Staffing Contract yet again, it will help us to strengthen our relationship with the State of Vermont and its local agencies. Working with the State of Vermont has helped us in gaining the experience and knowledge of the policies and process involved in servicing any contract. Additionally, Dataman has built a huge database of local IT resources who are ready to start as and when needed by the clients in State. With over 15 offices nationwide, Dataman is in a better position to fulfill the current as well as the future requirements of the State. Do contact us if you would like to see more case studies or how Dataman may help bring your cost of system ownership”

With more than 23 years in business, Dataman has the extensive, broad-based technical expertise required to deliver rapid solutions that are practical and customized for each application including the multi-platform (client/server and web) software applications, databases, systems support, such as Systems Development, Enterprise Architecture, IT Product, Project Management, Processes and Tools support and Infrastructure (server, application hosting etc.) support.

