33 Degrees Convenience Connect Selects Vengo As Its Exclusive Programmatic Seller

Vengo will monetize 33 Degrees' network through programmatic sales and private marketplace transactions. The network currently includes immersive digital signs and transactional screens across major U.S. national and regional c-store chains.

As programmatic adoption in the Digital Out Of Home space continues to grow and mature, more revenue is being driven through the private marketplace or“PMP” deals. PMP deals are a direct connection for a buyer to privately access the 33 Degrees premium media inventory and structure optimal targeting to reach c-store shoppers by demographic or geography.

The average convenience store sees approximately 1,100 customer visits per day, cumulatively driving approximately 160 million transactions per day across the US, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores. These high-traffic, transactional environments enable highly efficient advertising investment. 33 Degrees' clients have seen substantial lift in sales through many case studies.

“C-stores appeal to a variety of customers in every socio-economic category looking for everything from a beverage to a meal. Because time is such a prized commodity across so many lifestyles, the speed and accessibility of C-stores has expanded the customer base exponentially,” stated Chris Ott, CEO of 33 Degrees.

“From a consumer's viewshed, the 33 Degrees screens have a similar impact to large format digital roadside billboards brought indoors to the point-of-purchase,” said Brian Shimmerlik, Co-Founder & CEO at Vengo.

About 33 Degrees Convenience Connect

33 Degrees provides advertising solutions to national, regional, and local advertisers via the 33 Degrees Convenience Store Network (“33DCSN”). This new communication platform is built to reach an increasingly difficult to find on-the-go audience. The network is a large-scale opportunity to deliver digital in-store messaging with store-level targeting precision, and influence purchase decisions in the last 3 feet of retail. By offering multiple touchpoints, the 33DCSN can influence consumer behavior, intercepting shoppers with the right message at the right time.

