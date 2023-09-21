Stewart Investors Receives The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level Designation Of Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Investors, a long-only active equity specialist and global leader in sustainable investing, today announced it has received a Morningstar ESG Commitment Level of Leader, the highest designation in the assessment by Morningstar Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research. Stewart Investors is one of only eight asset managers out of 108 global firms evaluated to receive the Leader ranking by

Morningstar. The designations range from Low to Basic, Advanced and Leader. According to the Morningstar ESG Commitment Level Research paper dated Aug. 30, 2023: "Stewart Investors has very strong sustainability credentials and puts ESG at its core, making it among the industry's finest sustainability managers. Stewart has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ESG issues and boasts one of the industry's strongest sustainability philosophies." The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level is a qualitative assessment that aims to help investors identify the asset managers dedicated to delivering sustainability outcomes. To arrive at the Morningstar ESG Commitment Level for individual firms, the firm's analysts evaluate the asset managers on three key pillars: philosophy and process; resources; and active ownership. Based in Edinburgh, and with offices in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney, Stewart Investors manages more than $18 billion globally, focusing on Asia Pacific, emerging markets, regional, and worldwide sustainable equity strategies. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Morningstar for our decades-long commitment to finding what we believe to be the best companies that are well placed to contribute to, and benefit from, sustainable development," said Alexia Zavos, head of client engagement at Stewart Investors. "We strongly believe that positive sustainable outcomes and long-term profitability are two sides of the same coin. We do not choose between sustainability positioning and corporate quality. Both remain central to our investment philosophy." About Stewart Investors Stewart Investors, with more than $18 billion in assets under management as of June 20, 2023, is an active, long-only equity manager and global leader in sustainable investing. Based in Edinburgh, the firm also has offices in London, Singapore, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit: .

Media inquiries:



Margaret Kirch Cohen Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR, LLC Newton Park PR, LLC

+1 847 507 2229 + 1 617 312 4281

[email protected] [email protected]

This document has been prepared for general informational purposes. It does not purport to be comprehensive or to give advice. This is not an offer document and does not constitute an offer or invitation or investment recommendation to distribute or purchase securities, shares, units or other interests or to enter into an investment agreement.

The information contained within this document has been obtained from sources that we believe to be reliable and accurate at the time of issue but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information.



Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Actual actions or results may differ materially from those discussed.

There is no certainty that current conditions will last, and Stewart Investors, part of First Sentier Investors, undertakes no obligation to correct, revise or update information herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: The Morningstar ESG Commitment Level Research Paper dated Aug. 30, 2023 © 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Important Information

This press release is intended for information only, aimed solely at the media and should not be further distributed to individual and/or corporate investors, and financial advisers and/or distributors. The information included within this document and any supplemental documentation provided should not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the prior written consent of First Sentier Investments.

SOURCE Stewart Investors