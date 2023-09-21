Guardian Recovery To Host Annual Fitness Challenge To Support Addiction Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Behavioral Health Provider, Guardian Recovery, is gearing up to host their first annual Reps for Recovery event, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Addiction recovery isn't passive. It's a program of action. Working through temporary pain and discomfort yields a healthy adaptation and change.” - Mike CarmonaTOWACO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Behavioral Health Provider, Guardian Recovery , is gearing up to host their first annual Reps for Recovery event, on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Reps for Recovery is a free athletic challenge designed to encourage individuals battling addiction to work hard and push themselves, to move through discomfort together. The event will take place at Camp Dawson, 80 Jacksonville Rd., Towaco, New Jersey and is open to all community members impacted by addiction.
Participants will complete a series of athletic exercises designed for all fitness levels, from burpees, push-ups and jump squats to jumping jacks and a .20-mile run. One round of these workouts is equivalent to 100 repetitions. If the target amount of reps is achieved, Guardian Recovery will make a special donation to community agencies working on the frontlines of problematic substance use in Morris, Bergen, and Hudson Counties.
Some organizations set to benefit from the donation are Prevention is Key in Morris County and The Center for Alcohol and Drug Resources (TCADR) in Bergen County. Both non-profit organizations remain dedicated to raising awareness and providing community members with the services and resources they need to overcome addiction.
Reps for Recovery is part of Guardian Recovery's effort to increase awareness and break the stigma of addiction, while expanding access to vital resources throughout local communities, including harm reduction tools like Narcan.
Mike Carmona, Director of Functional Integrated Therapy of the SOARFIT program at Guardian Recovery, is the mastermind behind the Reps for Recovery. When asked about the motivation for creating the event, he explained:“I drew inspiration from our utilization of exercise as a metaphor in our clinical programming. Addiction recovery isn't passive. It's a program of action. Working through temporary pain and discomfort yields a healthy adaptation and change.”
Executive Director at New Pathway Counseling, a Guardian Recovery facility, Dr Frank Mattiace, is excited about Reps for Recovery. He said:“This community awareness event allows everyone to participate, and it's something we can easily replicate and bring to many different parts of the country. Embracing change on a community level is very impactful. We're all working collaboratively to make a difference.”
For more information or to register for the event, visit . For local addiction resources call the 24/7 Guardian Recovery Hotline - (877) 301-4673.
